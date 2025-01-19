Can You Tint Your Front Windshield In Texas? Here's What The Law Says
Tinting car windows offers many benefits to both the vehicle and the car owner. Not only does it help block the harmful rays of the sun, preventing the interiors like the upholstery and dashboard from fading and cracking, but it also protects the driver and passengers from skin damage, premature aging, and skin cancer. Additionally, it protects the eyes from the glare caused by the sunlight, while also providing privacy and deterring potential thieves since they cannot see what's inside the vehicle from the outside.
Tinting the front windshield has always been a contentious subject among car owners and traffic authorities. Aside from the aforementioned advantages of car tinting, many drivers prefer to darken the front window to improve driving comfort and fuel efficiency since the tint lessens the heat from the sun entering the vehicle. This minimizes the need for air conditioning, which then reduces fuel consumption. However, traffic enforcers in many strict states are likely to stop cars for having too dark of window tint, especially on the front windshield.
If you are driving in Texas, it's important to know the state laws about car window tints, particularly for the front window. The Lone Star State has regulations that govern how and where tinting can be applied. Failure to adhere to these laws can lead to penalties and liabilities in the event your car gets into an accident because of the tint. For front windshield tinting, Texas has a very specific requirement that drivers must follow to prevent legal consequences.
What Texas law says about front windshield tinting
According to the window tinting standards presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety in compliance with the Texas Administrative Code, Title 37, Part 1, Rule 21.3, window tinting — or what the department calls "sunscreening device" — is only allowed if it meets certain conditions. For the front window, the tint should be applied on the uppermost part above the AS-1 line, which extends 5 inches from the apex of the windshield. This line serves as a reference point for tinting the front windshield.
Window tint is measured by two critical values: light transmittance and luminous reflectance. For the front windshield, the tint must allow 25% or more light to pass through. At the same time, it must reflect no more than 25% of visible light. Based on Texas' tinting standards, only dark tinting films are allowed on the front window. Authorities will likely pull over cars with other tinting colors, such as blue, red, or amber. However, there's nothing about the type of window tint materials that must be used.
Texas allows exemptions to window tinting standards for law enforcement vehicles, passenger transport vehicles, and cars used by drivers or passengers with medical conditions that require less exposure to the sun. Motorists who need medical exemption must show signed proof from a doctor or optometrist to be granted leniency and be allowed to use a sunscreening device that's darker than the required 25% transmittance and reflectance values.