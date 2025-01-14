What Does XV Stand For On The Subaru Crosstrek?
The Subaru Crosstrek has been around since 2012, when it debuted as the 2013 XV Crosstrek at the 2012 New York Auto Show. At the time of its release, Subaru boasted that it was the "most fuel efficient AWD Crossover in America," with its 148-horsepower 2.0-liter Subaru BOXER engine touted as being capable of returning up to 33 miles per gallon (mpg). The small SUV also grabbed headlines for its standard symmetrical all-wheel drive system and a high ground clearance of 8.7 inches, potentially allowing it to clear obstacles and reduce chances of underbody damage. Subaru has succeeded in this effort with the Crosstrek, to the extent it's now considered one of the best Subaru models for off-roading.
Subaru continued to market the Crosstrek in the U.S. and Canada under the XV Crosstrek name for three years post-launch, but the XV prefix was eventually dropped in 2015 ahead of the 2016 model year, resulting in the subcompact SUV being simply named Subaru Crosstrek, as it is now known. For markets beyond the U.S. and Canada, the Japanese automaker stuck with the Subaru XV branding up until 2022.
But just what does XV stand for with the Subaru Crosstrek? Well, the XV moniker as used on the Subaru Crosstrek stands for "crossover vehicle". It hints at the Crosstrek's unibody construction, as it was initially based on the Impreza platform — it's also been built off the Subaru Global Platform shared with the Subaru Impreza since the 2018 model year.
Price and features of the Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru currently offers the Crosstrek in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim. According to a press release issued by the automaker, pricing for the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek begins at $25,695 (MSRP), and that amount nets you standard all-wheel drive, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as dual 7-inch touchscreens with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder generating 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque is standard on the base trim, but every other model offers a 182-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder. In both cases, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) handles shifting duties.
As well as having a more powerful engine, stepping up to the $26,945 Subaru Crosstrek Premium grants you an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, push-button start, LED fog lights, and several other goodies. You get even more (and better) equipment as you move up through the Crosstrek Sport ($29,495) and Crosstrek Limited ($31,395) trims.
Beyond that, you're on your way to the range-topping and off-road capable Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness ($32,495), which also boasts a higher ground clearance of 9.3 inches — especially decent for a crossover's suspension. A $1,420 delivery charge applies in all cases. But before making a purchase, we strongly recommended you check out everything you need to know about the Subaru Crosstrek for a more in-depth look at the subcompact crossover SUV.