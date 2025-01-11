How To Determine What Size Dirt Bike Helmet You Should Buy

There's no doubt about it — helmets can save your life. However, not all helmets are made alike, so you'll need to find the right design and fit for you. Apart from spanning the entirety of a rider's head, dirt bike helmets also need a separate section for goggles (not a built in visor) to avoid having the heat from your breath block your vision. In addition, it needs to have enough ventilation to make sure you don't pass out while on trails and use material that doesn't significantly increase the weight despite its size.

To know what size your dirt bike helmet should be, you'll need to measure the circumference of your head. To do this, you can use a soft cloth measuring tape, which can usually be found in most home sewing kits. Afterward, loop it above your eyebrows, passing above your ears, and through the thickest point of your head. Alternatively, if you don't have a soft cloth measuring tape, you can also use a non-stretchable string or shoelace and a ruler. Following the same tips above, you can loop the string or shoelace across your head, mark where both ends meet, and use a ruler to measure the length marked. Once you know the size of your head, you can check the sizing charts from your preferred dirt bike helmet brands. But if you find yourself in between sizes, it's always safer to go up a size, because you can always adjust the internal fit later.

