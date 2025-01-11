Why Do Some Motorcycles Have A X On The Headlight?

There are motorcycle types every rider should know, and interestingly, each one has its own culture. For example, take the motorcycle clubs designated as "outlaw gangs" by the FBI with their Harley-Davidson Dyna, Street Glide, and Road King models and decked out in black leather. Now contrast that group with the motocross crowd, who ride models like the lime green Kawasaki KX and bright blue Yamaha YZ450F bikes designed to conquer rugged off-road tracks.

So, when you see a group of riders sipping coffee next to stripped-down, classic-styled bikes like the Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS, you can rest assured, this is yet again another unique culture within the motorcycle world, café racers. For those interested, there are plenty of options when it comes to the cheapest café racer motorcycles you can buy in 2024.

One of the identifiable qualities of café racers can be spotted on their headlights, which often feature an "X" design using tape. Placing tape across the headlight has a lot to do with style, and is a basic modification any rider can perform, staying true to the café racer history of handmade alterations. It's also rooted in traditional track racing as a measure of safety when competing at high speed.

