Can You Use 5W-30 Engine Oil Instead Of 5W-20?

While there are other nuances to motor oil classifications that need to be understood before changing or topping off the oil in your car's engine, one of the first things to address is the viscosity, or weight, of the oil your engine requires. In the late 1970s, when I first started working on cars and doing engine maintenance, 10W-30 was about the only multi-viscosity oil on the market.

Today, all of the best motor oil brands make a variety of multi-viscosity motor oils to satisfy the requirements specified by automakers. It is always best to consult with your vehicle's owner's manual for the manufacturer's requirements before adding any fluids to your car. However, if your car normally requires the use of 5W-20, it's dangerously low on oil, the only motor oil you have available is 5W-30, and you must drive it, it's better to add the 5W-30 than it is to drive your car with extremely low engine oil. However, I would advise against making a habit of putting the wrong type of oil in your car.