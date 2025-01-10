What Does It Mean To Scramble Jets And How Long Does It Take?

If you read military novels or watch military aviation movies, you would've probably heard of scramble. When this happens, you see pilots and aircrew running around the airbase or a carrier deck, and then jets, usually fighter jets, take off a few moments later. This is often followed by a spectacular air-to-air battle, with fighter planes facing off with enemies in dogfights.

Although it may look like a simple procedure of an aircraft fleet taking off in a hurry, a scramble is actually a complex coordination between various bases, detection platforms, personnel, and equipment. And while you may think that scrambles happen rarely, you might be surprised to know that they happen more often than you'd expect.

Let's look at what exactly a scramble is and how the practice evolved throughout the years. We'll also check out how long it takes to get airplanes in the air from the first instance of detection.