5 Things You Should Do After Buying A Used Motorcycle

When buying a used motorcycle, whether from a dealership or a private seller, it's very important to do your due diligence and research before any money changes hands. It's the best way to ensure you don't end up with a lemon on your hands, after all. That said, no matter how thorough your research and questioning may be, there are some things you simply can't know about a bike until it's definitively yours.

You could say that the pre-purchase period is when you're supposed to be on the lookout for any major dealbreaker problems, while the post-purchase period is about getting into the nitty-gritty of what makes the motorcycle tick. At this point, it is your bike, and if you're going to be riding it on a regular basis, it would behoove you to know everything about it. In short, it's time to roll it out into the driveway, roll up your sleeves, and prepare to give it the looking-over of a lifetime.