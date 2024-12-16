5 Questions To Ask When Buying A Used Motorcycle From A Private Seller

First and foremost, you should ask the seller how long they've been in possession of the motorcycle. Age is one of the major defining factors for just about any kind of used product, and motorcycles are no exception. After all, even if the seller has done their best to keep the bike in tip-top shape over the years, the mere fact that it's got some mileage under its belt can imply various things about its overall condition. This, in turn, could affect the bike's value.

Say, for example, the seller has owned the bike for around 20 years. In that time, how often has the bike been ridden? If it's been ridden around every single day for two decades, it's definitely going to have some wear and tear, more than enough to wear out some of the internals to the end of their lifespans. Even if any worn-out parts were replaced with brand-new ones, that's still something you need to know about. Alternatively, has the seller not ridden the bike much at all in that time frame? In that case, that would imply the bike has been sitting in a garage that whole time. If it's only been revved up once in a blue moon, there might be some corrosion sitting out of sight.