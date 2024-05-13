5 Common Scams To Watch For When Buying Used Motorcycles On Craigslist

Fake listing scams involve fraudulent sellers creating listings with photos of motorcycles they don't possess. Typically, scammers will steal the product description and photos from a legitimate listing posted either on Craigslist by an actual seller located elsewhere or from an ad on another website. Since the photos and description look legitimate, buyers assume they're dealing with an actual seller and will try to close on the sale as soon as they can.

Something you need to know before buying a used motorcycle on Craigslist is that the platform doesn't verify the authenticity of its listings. So, the onus is on the buyer to look for red flags. Fortunately, this is pretty easy to do if you know what to look for. One telltale sign of a fake listing is an unusually low advertised price. Given this, before you get excited over a potentially great deal and start engaging with the seller, check the price of the motorcycle on sites like Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book. If the advertised price on Craigslist is significantly lower than what it should be, it's best to walk away and resume your search.

Another way to tell if a listing is fake is to do a reverse image search of the photos provided by the seller. If this leads you back to the original listing (which, in all likelihood, has a different price) or you come across multiple listings by the same seller in different cities, you're likely dealing with a scammer. The best thing to do, in this case, would be to report the scam to Craigslist and move on.