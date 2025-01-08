Is It Really Possible To Hellcat Swap A Honda Accord?

Honda and Dodge are responsible for building some of the most iconic cars of all time. From classic muscle cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger to reliable models that have remained popular for decades like the Honda Accord, both companies have carved monumental marks in automotive history. Today, Honda and Dodge have huge, dedicated fan bases. With so many intrepid gearheads and enthusiasts out there, it's no surprise that the idea of combining the two iconic brands holds such allure. One project, in particular, has recently captured the minds of Dodge and Honda lovers, thanks to some fun body work captured by a Reddit user.

The photo appears to depict a late-generation Honda Accord with a large Dodge Hellcat emblem on the rear passenger door. While the Reddit user provided no additional information about the car, there's no reason to believe that the Honda driver actually did swap a Hellcat engine into their car. However, the photo sparked a conversation, and many enthusiasts have since wondered if it's actually possible to perform the Frankenstein-esque modification.

As a former professional auto mechanic, I'll try to shed a little light on the subject. First of all, nearly any automotive modification is possible — if you have enough money. In order to fit a Hellcat engine into a Honda Accord engine bay, you'd have to make extensive changes, including fabricating a special frame to support the engine. However, it's not just a matter of making the engine fit. You'd also have to make it work with the rest of the powertrain. That means a new transmission, driveline, axles, etc. You'd essentially be building a new car covered with Accord body panels, and at that point, it would be up to you to decide whether it's still a Honda Accord or not.

