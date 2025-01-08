Is It Really Possible To Hellcat Swap A Honda Accord?
Honda and Dodge are responsible for building some of the most iconic cars of all time. From classic muscle cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger to reliable models that have remained popular for decades like the Honda Accord, both companies have carved monumental marks in automotive history. Today, Honda and Dodge have huge, dedicated fan bases. With so many intrepid gearheads and enthusiasts out there, it's no surprise that the idea of combining the two iconic brands holds such allure. One project, in particular, has recently captured the minds of Dodge and Honda lovers, thanks to some fun body work captured by a Reddit user.
The photo appears to depict a late-generation Honda Accord with a large Dodge Hellcat emblem on the rear passenger door. While the Reddit user provided no additional information about the car, there's no reason to believe that the Honda driver actually did swap a Hellcat engine into their car. However, the photo sparked a conversation, and many enthusiasts have since wondered if it's actually possible to perform the Frankenstein-esque modification.
As a former professional auto mechanic, I'll try to shed a little light on the subject. First of all, nearly any automotive modification is possible — if you have enough money. In order to fit a Hellcat engine into a Honda Accord engine bay, you'd have to make extensive changes, including fabricating a special frame to support the engine. However, it's not just a matter of making the engine fit. You'd also have to make it work with the rest of the powertrain. That means a new transmission, driveline, axles, etc. You'd essentially be building a new car covered with Accord body panels, and at that point, it would be up to you to decide whether it's still a Honda Accord or not.
What would it take to Hellcat swap a Honda Accord?
If you compare a Honda Accord to any Hellcat-powered Dodge vehicle, you'll likely notice that there's a fair bit of difference between the sizes of the two engine bays. Hellcat-equipped Dodges, like the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat, have traditionally long and beefy front ends, characteristic of their muscle car predecessors and necessary to fit all that power. In comparison, Accords are relatively small and compact cars. Even the biggest Accord only comes with a V6 engine, which is significantly smaller than the robust Hellcat motors.
One of the largest engines ever put into a stock Accord was a 3.5-liter V6 for the 2008 model year. A 3.5-liter engine translates to about 212 cubic inches of displacement (cid). In comparison, the Dodge Hellcat is a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, which translates to around 376 cid. Displacement isn't a direct measurement of an engine's physical size, but it can be a helpful way to visualize the differences between the two machines. Extensive modifications are necessary just to fit a Hellcat engine, with its two additional cylinders and supercharger, under an Accord hood. However, making the engine fit is only one part of the process.
Honda Accords are front-wheel drive vehicles, while Hellcat-powered Dodges are rear-wheel drive, meaning that a lot of conversion work is necessary to send the Hellcat's power to an Accord's wheels. Additionally, the Hellcat engine is significantly more powerful than any stock Accord engine. If you managed to fit the Hemi under the hood and attach it to the stock drivetrain, you'd still encounter a problem: namely, that stock equipment can't handle the Hellcat's power, which is why you'd essentially have to build a new car, leaving only a few Accord body panels to hint at the vehicle's past.
Has anyone actually done it?
Now that you know just how difficult it would be to Hellcat swap a Honda Accord, you may be wondering if anyone has actually managed to do it. As far as we can tell, the answer is no. The original Reddit post that sparked the initial interest in this modification is almost surely a troll. The same applies to the YouTube and TikTok videos floating around claiming to showcase a Hellcat swapped Accord.
Why is that? It's basically for the reasons we've already outlined. Hellcat swapping a Honda Accord is a monumental undertaking. It would require huge amounts of capital, time, and fabrication. While it may be cool to think about, putting in the effort and money necessary to bring the project to life is most likely ultimately out of reach for the average enthusiast. Even an incredibly wealthy gearhead may struggle to rationalize such a massive investment.
That said, a true Hellcat swapped Accord would be an impressive sight to behold. Not only would it be a truly amazing testament to the maker's mechanical genius, but it would also prove that anything is possible with the right amount of dedication — and money. While, as far as we can tell, no one has managed to combine the two yet, but you can bet that we here at SlashGear will jump on the story if that day ever comes. We'll be sure to share all of the greasy details, just as soon as we finish drooling over the results.