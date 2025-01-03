Scout's Latest Feature Reveal Puts Tesla's Reputation On The Line

Scout Motors, the maker of the newest line of EV trucks and off-roaders is doing what EV makers try their best to do by shaking things up a bit in the field of innovation. That was, perhaps formerly, Tesla's main claim to fame in the electric car world. According to a press release, Scout Motors says it will now offer satellite internet connectivity as an option for the upcoming Terra and Traveller.

Advertisement

You may be wondering why this is a big deal, and a specific jab at Tesla, as in-car internet connectivity has been around for a while. Most of those systems use cellular signals to allow the car to act as a hot spot. Scout is taking things further by utilizing satellites for a data connection, meaning that you have a much wider area of coverage (essentially the entire planet) as opposed to just places where you can get a cell signal. Scout Motors is calling its infotainment/connectivity system "Community UX."