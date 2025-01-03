Scout's Latest Feature Reveal Puts Tesla's Reputation On The Line
Scout Motors, the maker of the newest line of EV trucks and off-roaders is doing what EV makers try their best to do by shaking things up a bit in the field of innovation. That was, perhaps formerly, Tesla's main claim to fame in the electric car world. According to a press release, Scout Motors says it will now offer satellite internet connectivity as an option for the upcoming Terra and Traveller.
You may be wondering why this is a big deal, and a specific jab at Tesla, as in-car internet connectivity has been around for a while. Most of those systems use cellular signals to allow the car to act as a hot spot. Scout is taking things further by utilizing satellites for a data connection, meaning that you have a much wider area of coverage (essentially the entire planet) as opposed to just places where you can get a cell signal. Scout Motors is calling its infotainment/connectivity system "Community UX."
The new connectivity kings
Formerly, Tesla was seen as the big innovator on campus among EV automakers, but it hasn't done what Scout has done at least as far as connectivity. Plus, it's already been articulated that the upcoming Scouts aren't built like most EVs. It's a little surprising that Tesla hasn't already outfitted its cars with satellite internet as Starlink and Tesla are so closely linked. But, alas, Scout has beat them to the punch.
On a practical end, Scout hasn't laid out what hardware will actually power the option (other than the fact it will need an external antenna) and it hasn't mentioned what the new hardware will cost or what the subscription model will look like. However, if you happen to be at CES this year, you can take a look at what Scout Motors has to offer. Scout plans to start producing its EVs in South Carolina in 2027, so it has a couple of years to iron out details before orders start coming in.