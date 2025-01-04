11 Of The Best Alternatives For Mailchimp

Mailchimp is one of the OGs of email marketing automation. Its user-friendly interface, free-forever plan, and full range of features have made it a must-have in every marketer's toolkit. The company makes it easy for anyone to create attractive email newsletters using drag-and-drop features, no experience required. Mailchimp isn't limited to just email marketing anymore, either — the platform offers everything from SMS text messaging to social media marketing and even websites.

However, there are alternatives to just about any business-focused service, from QuickBooks to website building tools, and email marketing is no different. For users looking for features Mailchimp doesn't offer or just interested in cheaper alternatives, plenty of newcomers have emerged. Mailchimp's pricing has crept ever skyward in recent years and users claim innovations haven't kept pace. Better alternatives offer email marketing automation and more, helping you reach your audience at scale. Plus, most Mailchimp alternatives offer free plans or free trials so you can see what you've been missing out on before you make the full transition. Sure, you could just use your Gmail account to schedule emails, but dedicated email marketing tools give you so much more.

Let's take a closer look at these 11 Mailchimp alternatives and how they can help you achieve success in the inbox.