6 Of The Best Microsoft CoPilot+ Laptops You Can Buy

The era of AI computing is fully upon us, at least for the time being, and Microsoft has pivoted to meet the moment with a new designation of Windows computers. They're called Copilot+ PCs, named after the AI tool now available on Windows 11. But artificial intelligence is one of the least notable aspects of these machines. What makes them great laptops isn't the Copilot button built into their keyboards, but their brand new processors, some of which are the first of their kind. These laptops are already disrupting the product category and quickly proving to include some of the best devices you can buy as we head into 2025.

If you've been shopping around for a Copilot+ PC, you might find your eyes glazing over as you stare at spec sheets, reviews, and other data points. That's why I've done all of that for you to try and narrow down some of the best devices in this new category of laptops. As one of SlashGear's resident PC and Windows experts, I've spent a lot of time down in the weeds, combing through these laptops, reading reviews, and applying what I know about computers. I've also had the opportunity to spend some time with a few Copilot+ PCs, giving me the opportunity to evaluate the new ARM-based Snapdragon X chips on my own terms.

So, with a slew of these sleek, AI-forward devices now on the market, which ones are worth your attention the next time you go shopping for a new laptop? Here are six of the best Copilot+ PCs you can buy.

