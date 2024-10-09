Asus ProArt PZ13 Review: Detachable Windows Laptop With Snapdragon X Plus

At the Berlin-based tech trade show IFA 2024, Qualcomm rolled out the Snapdragon X Plus, a midrange processing system for Windows laptops — and hot on its heels came a pair of computers from Asus. I used the Asus Vivobook 15 S to cover the tradeshow. ASUS also launched the ProArt PZ 13, which is a detachable laptop, with a similar form factor as a Microsoft Surface tablet.

Advertisement

It comes with a magnetic backplate that provides protection and a kickstand, and a magnetic keyboard that attaches to the bottom to protect the screen and function as a keyboard. You can also buy a stylus separately to get the full "art" experience out of the ProArt name.

This is not exactly a Surface "clone," despite its outward appearance. It's different from Microsoft's tablet in a few key ways — some good, some bad. I've been using the Asus ProArt PZ13 (provided by Asus) as my primary computer for two weeks and this is my review.