7 Cheaper Alternatives To The Range Rover Evoque
The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is one of the most beautiful subcompact luxury SUVs out there. It also boasts a high-quality interior with lots of standard features, including heated, power-adjustable front seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a sliding panoramic sunroof, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless device charger, and so much more.
In terms of performance, its numbers are also respectable for a small SUV, thanks to a 2.0-liter turbo-four that delivers 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, along with a 0-60 mph sprint time of 7.0 seconds and 143 mph top speed. That's even before you consider the fact that it comes standard with all-wheel drive and is extremely capable off the road.
Whichever way you look, It's a small luxury crossover with no shortage of fantastic features, but it is certainly not cheap, considering it starts just shy of $50,000 at $49,900. If that's beyond your budget for a small luxury car, you'd be happy to know we've run through some Range Rover Evoque alternatives that are also terrific and can be had for a great deal less, especially if you aren't particular about something that can beat the Evoque's incredible off-road talents. All prices are based upon manufacturer suggested retail prices in U.S. dollar.
2025 Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 is a fantastic choice if you're after a competent Range Rover Evoque alternative. It has a striking design and comes complete with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, a power driver's seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a 9-inch touch screen along with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and more, all for a starting price of $40,650.
Clearly, compromises will be made here if you opt for the entry-level XC40 Core as is, considering it doesn't offer a heated steering wheel, leather seats (it has cloth upholstery), a panoramic moonroof, or even power function for the front passenger seat in the standard equipment list. However, you can work in all of those niceties and still end up with a cheaper overall subcompact luxury SUV than the Range Rover Evoque. For example, for only $550 more, you can add the climate package, which bundles a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. And if that's not cool enough, you can step up to the $46,795 Plus model, which adds, among other things, leather upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an air purifier, ambient LED interior lighting, and LED fog lights.
The 2025 Volvo XC40 is also no slouch when it comes to performance. It has a mild hybrid-assisted, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that generates 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, with that output enough to prod it to 60 mph in a respectable 6.1 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard here, too.
2025 BMW X1 xDrive28i
The BMW X1 is another great Range Rover Evoque alternative for those who are in the market for a subcompact luxury SUV. It has the reputation of being one of the most fun vehicles to drive in this class, and like the Range Rover Evoque, it comes standard with all-wheel drive. You also get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to deliver acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, according to BMW estimates.
There's also a lot to like about the standard features list, which includes 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, heated and power-adjustable front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all for $41,350. If these features don't satisfy, you can consider including the $1,950 convenience package, which gets you additional amenities like a panoramic moonroof and keyless entry. Or for an even fancier vehicle, you can throw in the $4,600 premium package, as it bundles the aforementioned panoramic moonroof, a head-up display, wireless charger, video augmented reality for navigation, and more.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
Mercedes-Benz cars are always renowned for their luxurious interior ambience and fine materials, irrespective of the segment they compete in, and the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA stays true to this ethos. For $43,000, it offers an attractive cabin with power front seats, memory settings for the front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, 64-color ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a wireless smartphone charger, voice recognition, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The compact luxury SUV can also be built with numerous optional extras, including packages and individual ones.
For example, there's a $450 winter package option that adds a heated steering wheel and heated windshield wipers. And with $500, shoppers can also add in heated front seats. However, since your goal is to save cost, the base trim should do just fine. And as for performance, there's a 2.0-liter turbo-four good for 221 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque, and a manufacturer estimated 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.8 seconds. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, although you can upgrade to an all-wheel drive version (the GLA 250 4MATIC) for $2,000 extra.
2025 Lexus NX 350 AWD
The 2025 Lexus NX 350 AWD is hard to fault. It looks stunning inside and out and comes standard with a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Range Rover Evoque alternative so far on this list. And with that much grunt, the NX 350 AWD can launch you from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, according to Lexus. Fuel economy could be better, though, seeing as the small luxury SUV only manages to return 24 mpg combined.
If this is something you're particularly concerned about, you may consider the $46,300 NX 350h AWD, which features a hybrid powertrain with 39 mpg of combined city-highway fuel economy. But then again, you'll be trading off some 35 horses for the efficiency because the hybrid engine makes a relatively modest 240 horsepower. Along with the increased power, opting for the non-hybrid 2025 Lexus NX 350 AWD nets you standard all-wheel drive, heated front seats with power functionality, synthetic leather upholstery, a 9.8-in touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The NX 350 AWD starts at $45,750.
2025 Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD
Unlike the other luxury SUVs on this list, which are actually classified as subcompact, the Genesis GV70 plays in a higher league than the Range Rover Evoque. It is slightly bigger than the Evoque and competes for market share in the compact luxury SUV segment against the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-class, and Porsche Macan. Still, it is competent and affordable enough to make it to this list. The 2025 Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD begins at $45,700, and for the price, offers a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine with a thumping 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. You also get 19-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, etc.
Naturally, its affordable price point means the base GV70 was always going to miss out on some high-end features that come standard on the Evoque. Hence, you won't find things like panoramic sunroof and heated steering wheel on the standard features list, as those have been made optional. But, what it lacks in comfort and convenience, the Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD makes up in cargo space. With all seats upright, the five-seater luxury SUV can accommodate 28.9 cubic feet of cargo, and with the rear seats folded the GV70 gives you a cavernous 56.9 cubic of cargo volume. This is way more room than the Range Rover Evoque provides, considering you get 21.4 cubes behind the second row and 50.5 cubic feet behind the front row.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
The boxy Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is another small luxury SUV that majors on practicality. It seats five or seven passengers (with the available third row), and when you decide to move your precious cargo along, it can make up to 62 cubes of room behind the front seats, meaning it is one of the best Range Rover Evoque alternatives with regard to maximum cargo space. There's ample headroom and legroom too. Front passengers get 40.7 inches of headroom and 41.4 inches of legroom, while those in the second row enjoy 39.3 inches of headroom and 38.1 inches of legroom.
As for the powertrain, it's the same 22-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-four found on the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 above, with the sprint to 60 mph requiring 6.9 seconds in this case. The base GLB 250 SUV comes standard with front-wheel drive and will set you back at least $45,800. If you want the all-wheel drive-equipped 250 4Matic, Mercedes-Benz will charge you another $2,000 for that.
2025 Audi Q3
With a starting MSRP of $39,800, the 2025 Audi Q3 is one of the cheapest Range Rover Evoque alternatives you can have on your radar. And, you get a lot of car for the money, with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, and a tri-zone automatic climate control all available as standard equipment. On the tech front, there's an 8.8-inch touchscreen supplemented by a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
And, should you find yourself yearning for more niceties, you can add the $1,750 convenience package, which bundles memory settings for the driver's seat, a wireless smartphone charging pad, LED interior lighting, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirror with memory, and more. There's also a $1,700 black optic package that can be built in to accentuate the Q3's aesthetics. It contains black exterior trim, 19-inch 5-double-arm wheels finished in matte titanium, black roof rails, as well as sport front seats with S embossing and contrast stitching.
Performance is also acceptable for the price. The equipped turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 228 horses and 251 lb-ft of torque, which can get you from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds on the way to a top speed of 130 mph. Audi estimates suggest the Q3 returns 22 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined.