7 Cheaper Alternatives To The Range Rover Evoque

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is one of the most beautiful subcompact luxury SUVs out there. It also boasts a high-quality interior with lots of standard features, including heated, power-adjustable front seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a sliding panoramic sunroof, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless device charger, and so much more.

In terms of performance, its numbers are also respectable for a small SUV, thanks to a 2.0-liter turbo-four that delivers 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, along with a 0-60 mph sprint time of 7.0 seconds and 143 mph top speed. That's even before you consider the fact that it comes standard with all-wheel drive and is extremely capable off the road.

Whichever way you look, It's a small luxury crossover with no shortage of fantastic features, but it is certainly not cheap, considering it starts just shy of $50,000 at $49,900. If that's beyond your budget for a small luxury car, you'd be happy to know we've run through some Range Rover Evoque alternatives that are also terrific and can be had for a great deal less, especially if you aren't particular about something that can beat the Evoque's incredible off-road talents. All prices are based upon manufacturer suggested retail prices in U.S. dollar.

