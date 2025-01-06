6 Attachments For Your Milwaukee Packout's Side Rails

The modular Milwaukee Packout system is a great way to customize your tool storage to best fit your tasks and workflow. It includes several products made by the brand such as tool boxes, wall mounts, and a wide assortment of accessories ranging from cooling fans to Bluetooth radios. With so many ways to organize your Packout loadout, it can be useful for jobs at home or on site, or for any number of other situations — for example, there are several Milwaukee Packout tools and kits that will come in handy during an emergency.

An innovative feature Milwaukee worked into the design of its portable Packout stacks is the aluminum rails that go up and down the sides of your loadout. These sturdy rails can be used to attach even more accessories to enhance the utility and storage space of your stack. Even better, it gives you access to items without having to unstack Milwaukee Packout boxes, which can take up valuable time and be tricky if you've never done it before. Milwaukee recently announced multiple products that can mount to Packout side rails, such as a tool box holder and an M18 battery rack. However, these items aren't yet available for purchase.

Fortunately, there are already many different third-party accessories on the market that are compatible with Packout side rails. Here are six attachments for your Milwaukee Packout's side rails, based on various factors like price, utility, and customer feedback. More information on how these accessories were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

