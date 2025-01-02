How To Find Replacement Parts For Your Ryobi Tools
As a long-time manufacturer of power tools, Japanese company Ryobi has just about any tool you'd need in your garage — and even some you didn't know you needed. From drills to grass trimmers to battery chargers, your home, garden, and car are basically covered. But with so many Ryobi tools lying around, you're bound to end up needing to fix some of them or find replacement parts.
Finding replacement parts for your Ryobi tools is, luckily, pretty easy. When you get to their supportpage, you will be provided with a link to their parts store. If you already know the part number you need, type it into the search bar at the top of the page. If you don't know the part number, try entering the tool's model number into the search bar — there's even a guide on how to find the model number. From here, select the illustrated part you need from the list. You can look through diagrams to find the exact part to order.
Not sure of the model number? There's an even easier option — type in the tool name itself and check out the general assembly of the product to identify the exact part you're looking for. You'll get a blueprint for all the different parts in stock so you can visually select the one you need and see its price and other details.
Do Ryobi tools have a warranty?
You may have noticed that ordering the new parts for your Ryobi tool will cost money. Before you purchase a part, you should check your tool's warranty. In some cases, you may be able to get a replacement part — or a whole new tool — without having to pay for it if it's within a certain time period.
For power tools, the duration of the warranty relies on the battery type. A USB lithium-powered tool has a two-year warranty, while an 18V One+ power tool comes with a three-year warranty. Corded power tools also have a three-year warranty. Outdoor power equipment can get even more specific. For example, an outdoor tool with an 18V One+ battery has a three-year warranty for consumers and just one year for professionals. Similarly, an outdoor tool with a 48V battery has a three-year warranty for personal use and just 90 days if used as part of a business or as a rental. Powered hand tools from Ryobi have a three-year warranty.
With all these different durations and stipulations, definitely check your exact tool to find out if it's covered by a warranty before spending money on a replacement part. If it's past the warranty, you'll need to find the exact part you need and order it — as long as it's still available. If it's listed as "unavailable" or "discontinued" on Ryobi's part store, check out online retailers like Amazon or big box stores like Home Depot to get similar parts — or try eBay if you want to find an old Ryobi product. Then, it's back to finishing your DIY project.