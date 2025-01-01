What Happened To Grouphug Solar Panels From Shark Tank Season 11?

The 16th episode of the 11th season of ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered on March 20, 2020 to an audience of 5.99 million people according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. (Just days into COVID-19 lockdowns, it was easily the most-watched episode of the season.) The third of four pitches featured in the episode was for Grouphug, a start-up making window-mounted solar chargers for USB devices. Though only at the prototype stage at the time, the project had done well on Kickstarter, but founder Krystal Persaud needed help seeing it through. Though some sharks were down on the product, and the prototype's specs were pretty meager with just a 2,200 mAh battery, she managed to make a deal for an investment while in the tank. In fact, in a "Shark Tank" rarity, all four of that week's pitches ended in a deal being made on-set.

However, as noted above, the episode aired as the United States was locking down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on supply chains around the world. Still, Persaud and Grouphug managed to ship its standard Kickstarter pre-orders six months later and the deluxe versions the following year. Even as COVID cleared, though, Grouphug exhausted its stock on hand, eventually experiencing more than two years of delays before taking pre-orders for a revised chargers. The company looks functional, albeit not as a major priority for Persaud as she's moved on to other jobs. Let's take a detailed look at how it ended up this way.