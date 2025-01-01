How To Force Quit Programs And Apps On Mac

There's a lot to love about being a Mac owner. Aside from a generally sleek appearance, its classic design is so timeless that even older models keep their resale value at a reasonable price. And, of course, its proprietary operating system, which is integrated seamlessly with the rest of its Apple ecosystem, has become synonymous with simplicity and usability. And, while they're not exactly cheap, Macs are widely believed to last, with most experts believing they are likely to last at least five years. That said, how well you've taken care of it through the years will determine whether your Mac will arrive at the end of its lifespan gasping for air or with a bang.

Unfortunately, there are many reasons why your Mac could be experiencing seizures. In some cases, it could be due to something general, like having full storage or keeping too many apps open. But in others, there could be an app-specific issue, like incompatibility or update errors. Regardless, the rainbow spinning wheel can be quite a nuisance and one of the first things that you should do if your Mac app is acting weird is to force quit. Here are some ways you can do it.