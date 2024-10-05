How To Force Restart A Frozen Or Unresponsive Mac
Apple's Mac machines are preferred by many for their relatively low-frills approach to computing compared to Windows. That doesn't mean they're impervious to common computing hiccups, though, such as unexpected system freezing or spells of unresponsiveness. Now, that can happen due to a multitude of reasons. Usually, when a Mac is frozen, on-screen activities can come to a standstill in various ways, such as a stuck cursor, clicks not generating any response, or an app window simply starts acting up or glitching in some way.
There are scenarios where even the Force Quit system won't bring any reprieve, and tricks tied to the Dock don't provide any solution either. Such Mac errors can arise due to a corrupted file, bad software update, too much load on the system resources, or simply a hardware element not working properly. On the more serious side of things, an unresponsive Mac can also be the result of a Kernel panic, which requires a fresh boot.
On a technical level, it could be due to software processes overloading the RAM, an app hogging up system processing, glitching software, or a hardware conflict. In such situations, a force restart can bring the system back to its normal state by cleaning out the temporary files and unloading the system resources towards a fresh OS-level launch. It is often the quickest and easiest way to rescue a non-responsive Mac, and also one with the lowest risk threshold.
Steps you need to follow to rest your Mac device
If your Mac screen has become non-responsive, the following are the steps to initiate a force restart:
- In the top left corner of the screen, click on the Apple icon.
- Next, in the drop-down menu, select the Shut Down option. You may also go with the Restart option depending on how urgently you need to resume your work.
- If you don't see the cursor or if it's not responding to mouse and touchpad movements, try long-pressing the physical power button until the screen goes dark. Let the Mac cool down for a minute or two, and press it again to power the system back on.
- In case the aforementioned solutions are not working, you can try simultaneously pressing the Control + Command + Option + Power buttons to hit the Mac's shutdown shortcut command.
- As a last resort, assuming the previous methods do not work, you can also hold down the power button for at least 10 seconds to force a shut down.
- However, if none of the steps described above are working, let the Mac drain its battery or unplug the power cable.
A frozen Mac usually boots up normally after a battery drain/power off maneuver. Do keep in mind that for situations where a power off doesn't help or the device is stuck on the Apple logo screen, it's best to get in touch with an Apple support executive via the local helpline numbers or pay a visit to the service center — lest you risk inflicting more damage to your Mac, even if unintentional.