How To Restart Or Shut Down A MacBook Using Keyboard Shortcuts

While a Mac's performance is something you'll have to seldom worry about, there will be times when you'll see the frustrating spinning rainbow wheel on your Mac. Occasionally, your Mac's screen may freeze and stop responding, no matter how many keys you press. In these situations, restarting or shutting down your Mac the usual way becomes impossible. After all, how can you click the Apple icon in the menu bar and select Restart or Shut Down if your screen is unresponsive?

While you can find many keyboard shortcuts online for shutting down or restarting your Mac, most of them are outdated and no longer apply to modern Macs or macOS versions. Ultimately, the only way to shut down your Mac without relying on the traditional method is to forcefully shut it down or by creating a custom keyboard shortcut.

Mac keyboard shortcuts aren't just for saving time on repetitive tasks like copying and pasting — they can be lifesavers when your Mac isn't responding. So, whether you need to force a shutdown, restart, or simply want to be more productive and save time, we've got you covered!