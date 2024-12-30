Lock Screen Widgets For Android: You Can Enable Them, But Not For Free

Using widgets on your Android phone's home screen is a great way to view important information at a glance without opening apps. But did you know you can also add most of these widgets on your Android phone's lock screen? This way, you can do things like checking the weather, viewing your calendar, or composing notes — all without unlocking your phone.

Although Android phones once supported lock screen widgets natively with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the feature was removed with the release of Android 5.0 Lollipop. However, as reported by Android Authority, Google has begun reintroducing lock screen widgets on tablets running Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, sparking speculation that the feature may return to all Android phones in the future.

However, you don't necessarily have to wait for an official rollout, as it is possible to add lock screen widgets to most Android phones using third-party apps. For Samsung Galaxy users, lock screen widgets are natively integrated into One UI, making it easier to add widgets on the lock screen without any hassle. In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of adding and using lock screen widgets on your Android phone so you can make the most of this useful feature.

