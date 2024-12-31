Can You Change The CPU On A Laptop?

If you feel your laptop is slowing down, you might consider upgrading its components yourself. A new CPU can breathe new life into a PC, even if you don't swap out anything else, and is a lot cheaper than purchasing a new laptop. It's even better for the environment, as you'll make less e-waste as opposed to tossing the entirety of a decent laptop away.

After all, building and upgrading your desktop is easier and more common than ever before — even if a laptop is smaller than a desktop, the same idea should apply, right? Unfortunately, this does not apply to most laptops. If you open up a laptop, you may find that you can remove and replace some parts, other components are not removable, and you're stuck with them until you buy a new laptop. This is the case in the vast majority of laptops, although there are a few rare instances where you'd be able to upgrade.