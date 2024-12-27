Milwaukee Isn't Making A Mini Truck, But These Custom Builds Are Wild
The Milwaukee hardware brand has quite the expansive selection of products. From Milwaukee alone, you can get drills and drivers, workshop vacuums, heated vests, power supplies, and drink coolers, just to name a few offerings. As wide as any brand's product catalog can be, though, no singular brand can offer absolutely everything to everyone. For instance, of all the gadgets and gizmos you can buy from Milwaukee, the one thing you can't get from them is a truck.
Milwaukee almost definitely has branded pickups, vans, and other assorted vehicles for commercial and advertising purposes, but they definitely aren't for sale to individual users. Putting aside the fact that selling cars is a much different beast from selling power tools, it probably wouldn't be a great idea to sell a rando a car with your brand logo on it, just in case they do something untoward with it. However, despite the fact that Milwaukee doesn't sell branded vehicles, some mini trucks with distinct Milwaukee styling have cropped up around the internet. Is there some kind of secret Milwaukee truck giveaway going on? No, the answer, as it often is, is merely fans expressing their love for a brand. In this case, it's on the canvas of a mini kei truck.
Milwaukee doesn't make trucks, but fans do
If you've been browsing Reddit, you may have spotted several instances of a small truck painted in the signature bright red of the Milwaukee brand, often accompanied by the Milwaukee logo. While the logo may make you assume otherwise, this is, in fact, a fan job. Whether they're big fans of the Milwaukee brand overall or just thought the color palette would look nice, this user has taken it upon themselves to customize existing mini trucks with Milwaukee aesthetics.
The Reddit user who carried out this impressive customizing job is named Striking_Dance3291. In a series of posts, this user outlined their efforts to trick out their personal mini kei truck with a proper Milwaukee vibe.
The whole truck was painted Milwaukee red with a sharp white trim on a few spots including the bumper, headlights, rear-view mirrors, and more. Subsequent posts showed the truck in its more completed state, including some stylish add-ons like a Milwaukee-themed sleeve for the gear shifter in the cabin and a large M12 FUEL logo on the tailgate.
The Milwaukee truck was damaged, but a YouTuber is restoring it
Unfortunately, according to Striking_Dance3291's later posts, their Milwaukee-themed kei truck ultimately ended up getting damaged when another motorist suddenly pulled out in front of them. While most of the truck was still intact, there was a large, ugly dent across the front. This forced the Reddit user to sell the truck online, and replace it with a new kei van.
The Milwaukee truck ultimately found its way into the possession of YouTuber John Malecki of John Malecki Unscrewed. Malecki and his team surveyed the damage on the truck, finding a few worrying complications like leaking oil, a caved-in front, and some electrical problems. However, after some preliminary work, they determined that the truck can be fully restored, though it's going to require a decent amount of elbow grease and new parts to make it happen. At the time of writing, Malecki has not released another video on the truck's current state.