Milwaukee Isn't Making A Mini Truck, But These Custom Builds Are Wild

The Milwaukee hardware brand has quite the expansive selection of products. From Milwaukee alone, you can get drills and drivers, workshop vacuums, heated vests, power supplies, and drink coolers, just to name a few offerings. As wide as any brand's product catalog can be, though, no singular brand can offer absolutely everything to everyone. For instance, of all the gadgets and gizmos you can buy from Milwaukee, the one thing you can't get from them is a truck.

Milwaukee almost definitely has branded pickups, vans, and other assorted vehicles for commercial and advertising purposes, but they definitely aren't for sale to individual users. Putting aside the fact that selling cars is a much different beast from selling power tools, it probably wouldn't be a great idea to sell a rando a car with your brand logo on it, just in case they do something untoward with it. However, despite the fact that Milwaukee doesn't sell branded vehicles, some mini trucks with distinct Milwaukee styling have cropped up around the internet. Is there some kind of secret Milwaukee truck giveaway going on? No, the answer, as it often is, is merely fans expressing their love for a brand. In this case, it's on the canvas of a mini kei truck.

