How To Put Your Jeep In 4-Wheel Drive
Since the first CJ model Jeeps made the transition from wartime transports to everyday civilian drivers, they have arguably come to stand as a symbol of the freedom-loving fervor that permeated America in the wake of World War II. In the ensuing decades, the 4x4 vehicles have also become a preferred mode of transportation for folks who like to live their lives well off the beaten path.
These days, the vehicles are equipped with more advanced 4-wheel drive functionality than the Jeeps of yesteryear, with most models coming outfitted with the brand's Command Trac 4x4 System. Thankfully, the system is very user-friendly, allowing drivers to shift into 4-wheel drive with a relative amount of ease. However, there are two different 4-wheel drive settings to choose from on most Jeeps, including 4-High and 4-Low. If you're curious about which does what, the former mode is primarily for driving at higher speeds on slippery surfaces like gravel, sand, and light snow, while the latter is for slow-speed 4x4ing through deep mud and heavy snow or for climbing steep inclines.
Choosing the right 4-wheel drive setting for the driving conditions is as important as following the correct procedure when engaging your Jeep's 4-wheel drive function. And yes, there is a right and wrong way to utilize the four-wheel drive feature on your vehicle. So, before you take your Jeep off-road, you'll want to make sure you follow these steps to engage its 4-wheel drive.
Putting your Jeep in 4-Wheel Drive
If you are looking to hit the trail in your 4x4 Jeep, there are some things you need to consider before you shift into 4-wheel drive. First and foremost, Jeep recommends that you stop, or drive at certain set speeds before you engage 4-wheel drive. It should also be noted that the following instructions are for new models like the SlashGear approved 4XE, and may differ from older models. Consult your Jeep owner's manual if you're not driving a newer model. Otherwise, follow these steps to put your Jeep Wrangler into 4-wheel drive:
4-High Mode
- Park your vehicle or reduce speed to under 40mph.
- Locate the transfer case shifter lever on your vehicle. It should be labeled with 2H, 4H, N, and 4L.
- Pull the lever from the 2H slot into the 4H slot.
4-Low Mode
- Reduce your vehicle's speed to 2 or 3 miles per hour.
- Shift the transmission into Neutral gear.
- Locate the transfer case shifter on your vehicle.
- Pull the lever from 2H into the 4L slot.
To shift back to two-wheel drive from 4-High mode, either put the vehicle in park or ensure you are traveling under 40mph, then simply slide the shifter back to 2H. For 4-Low mode, drop your speed back to 2 or 3 miles per hour, slip your vehicle into Neutral, and move the shifter from 4L back to 2H. Just FYI — this process should be the same for most of the other 4x4 vehicles in Jeep's lineup. But you'll want to read through your owner's manual to ensure that you are following the correct procedures for engaging 4-wheel drive on your vehicle.