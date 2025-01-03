How To Put Your Jeep In 4-Wheel Drive

Since the first CJ model Jeeps made the transition from wartime transports to everyday civilian drivers, they have arguably come to stand as a symbol of the freedom-loving fervor that permeated America in the wake of World War II. In the ensuing decades, the 4x4 vehicles have also become a preferred mode of transportation for folks who like to live their lives well off the beaten path.

Advertisement

These days, the vehicles are equipped with more advanced 4-wheel drive functionality than the Jeeps of yesteryear, with most models coming outfitted with the brand's Command Trac 4x4 System. Thankfully, the system is very user-friendly, allowing drivers to shift into 4-wheel drive with a relative amount of ease. However, there are two different 4-wheel drive settings to choose from on most Jeeps, including 4-High and 4-Low. If you're curious about which does what, the former mode is primarily for driving at higher speeds on slippery surfaces like gravel, sand, and light snow, while the latter is for slow-speed 4x4ing through deep mud and heavy snow or for climbing steep inclines.

Choosing the right 4-wheel drive setting for the driving conditions is as important as following the correct procedure when engaging your Jeep's 4-wheel drive function. And yes, there is a right and wrong way to utilize the four-wheel drive feature on your vehicle. So, before you take your Jeep off-road, you'll want to make sure you follow these steps to engage its 4-wheel drive.

Advertisement