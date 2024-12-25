How To Move Multiple Apps At Once On Your iPhone

When moving multiple apps at once, you have the option of starting on a main screen or inside a folder. It is a fairly simple process, but it requires both hands. You'll use the same first step of long-pressing an app to move your app icons, but you'll want to make sure that the icon you press on is one of the apps you want to move. It's important that once the icons start to dance, or what is considered jiggle mode, you keep your finger pressed down on the app. From there, you can use your other hand to tap other apps on that page, which will start forming a group of apps. Be aware that during this process, once you place an app inside the group, you can't remove it.

Without removing your finger from the original app, you can move it back and forth between home screen pages and even into folders to drop off all the selected apps at once. As you drag the group from screen to screen, if you see an app you want to add, you can simply tap it and it will join the group. When you have the group over the spot where you want to drop all the apps, just remove your finger and the apps will be released. When you drop off a group, your phone will still be in jiggle mode, so if there's another group of apps you want to move, tap-and-hold on an app, and then move it slightly before you start tapping other apps to add to the new group.