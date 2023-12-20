This Hidden iPhone Setting Can Keep Your Home Screen From Looking So Cluttered

Your iPhone's Home Screen is the first thing you see when you unlock your phone. Having one that's messy and cluttered can make you feel messy and cluttered. It's similar to having too many apps on your computer's desktop. While you may have put them there for easier access, in the end, all it does is make it even harder to find them in all of that mess.

Thankfully, Apple has made it super easy to organize and customize your Home Screen. You can group iPhone apps into folders, remove apps from your Home Screen, and replace some apps with widgets.

But even after taking the pains to organize all of this, each time you download an app, it'll appear on your Home Screen. By default, it won't be automatically sorted into your folders or hidden away. If you're the type that downloads apps frequently, it can ruin your organization. However, you can fix this with a hidden iOS setting revealed below.