5 Red Flags That The Worst Car Warranties Have In Common

All new cars come with manufacturer warranties to provide assistance in the case of manufacturing defects. Manufacturer warranties don't typically cover things like routine maintenance, and usually have hard stopping points based on time or mileage. A manufacturer warranty can be helpful, especially if it's from one of the better brands, but if you're looking to get a little extra peace of mind with your car ownership, that would be a job for an extended warranty, also known as a Vehicle Service Contract (VSC).

An extended warranty is intended to give you more long-term care coverage for your car, supporting payments for regular service and upkeep and generally lessening the overall cost of car ownership. At least, that's the intention, but as with most things, you've always got bad actors looking to make a quick buck on something that's supposed to be helpful. We're not even talking about those scam robocallers that bug you about your extended warranty during dinner — even genuine extended warranty providers can employ some shady tactics that may end up costing you more down the line. The most important thing is to keep your eyes peeled for red flags before you commit to an extended warranty to save yourself a potential headache.

