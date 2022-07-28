You're About To Get Far Fewer Warranty Scam Calls

Even if your vehicle's (non-existent) extended warranty is expiring, you may soon be free from being reminded about it by a robot on a telephone the whole day long. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is clamping down on annoying robocalls after finally becoming aware that they are amongst the most irritating annoyances a human being can encounter on a regular basis. The FCC says it has received more complaints about auto warranty scam calls than anything else over the past two years.

In a statement, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized her organization's commitment to ending the menacing communications. She said: "We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible. Consumers are out of patience, and I'm right there with them."

The persistent calls often claim your car's extended warranty is expiring and suggest urgent action has to be taken to protect your vehicle. Although the generic robotic voice, coupled with an awareness of the scam, makes most people question the legitimacy of the calls and hang up, some people still fall victim to the scam. Robocallers can use details like a person's address or vehicle type in an attempt to make the call seem legitimate. Instead of being a major annoyance, as the calls are to most people, more vulnerable victims can find themselves financially impacted by the scam calls.