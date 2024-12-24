Which Aircraft Use GE And Honda's HF120 Jet Engine?
Honda is a huge conglomerate that makes everything from the Honda Civic to portable generators and motorcycle engines. It prides itself as the world's largest engine maker. General Electric is also a very large company with a product catalog that contains items ranging from commercial and military jet engines to CT scanners. Suffice to say, both Honda and GE have the bases covered when it comes to manufacturing complex machinery.
In 2004, Honda and GE joined forces to form GE Honda Aero systems — a company that makes engines for Honda's then-newly formed venture into the world of aviation. GE Honda's pride and joy is the HF120, a turbofan jet engine that produces 2,095 pounds of thrust, perfect for the private jet market. According to GE Honda, the engine is reliable enough to go upwards of 5,000 hours between overhauls, and can reach an altitude greater than 45,000. It's quiet, dependable, and capable, much like your average Honda in the automotive world.
Given the specs of the engine, it bears asking which aircraft GE and Honda intended the engine to power.
Honda's iconic jet
As of now, there is only one aircraft powered by the HF120 right from the factory and that's Honda's own HondaJet. With the HF120, the HondaJet can reach speeds of 485 mph (422 knots) and fly for a range of 1,407 miles. However, the HF120 is not a one trick pony. It has also seen life in the aviation aftermarket. Back in 2014, GE Honda announced that the Citation Jet, made by Cessna (now part of Textron), can undergo a refit to replace its old engines with shiny new HF120s that may breathe new life into older aircraft.
While the HF120 is not a particularly prolific power plant, with only two major aircraft seeing any real use, it's still a wonder of efficiency and reliability. The HondaJet itself is an iconic part of business aviation history, and that's more than enough of a worthy service history for any engine, including the HF120.