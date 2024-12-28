What Honda Civic Was In The Fast And The Furious?

When it was released in 2001, "The Fast and The Furious" had a big impact on the car scene. It highlighted street-racing culture in an earnest way, featured some iconic cars, and launched several Hollywood careers. The movie was campy (to be clear, I'm using that as a term of endearment), and while many of the scenes were criticized as wildly unrealistic, the car community took ownership of it, or at the very least, enthusiasts like my friends and I enjoyed it, even if it wasn't the peak of intellectual cinema.

Cars like Toyota Supras, Mazda RX-7s, Mitsubishi Eclipses, Acura Integras, and Nissan Skylines all got some of the spotlight in "The Fast and The Furious," and rightfully so -– they were all vehicles that were popular in the enthusiast car scene at the time. However, there were three very specific Honda Civics that had big roles in the movie, too – a trio of 1993 Honda Civic coupes used to hijack trucks. There were lots of different Honda Civics sprinkled throughout the movie, including a white coupe that was part of a four-wide street race, but the Hondas driven by three of the movie's main characters were blacked-out 1993 Civic coupes with lots of modifications.