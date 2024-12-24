5 Cool Features That Come With The Tesla Apple Watch App

In addition to being battery-powered, the point of a Tesla vehicle is to give you a greater degree of connectivity and control than you would have with a typical gas-powered vehicle. Most of this connectivity and control comes about through a Tesla car's onboard controls, which allow you to tweak your driving preferences, utilize media for passengers, and so on. In addition to the onboard controls, though, Tesla vehicles have also been compatible with the Tesla mobile app for a good few years, giving you a similar degree of control even outside the vehicle.

Previously, you could only use a Tesla vehicle's remote features through a smartphone app on an Android or iPhone. However, as of a recent update, that functionality has now expanded to encompass smart watches, specifically the Apple Watch. The Tesla Apple Watch app provides a similar slate of features to its smartphone counterpart but with an even greater level of portability. Plus, it looks even cooler to control your car with your watch than with your phone. There are a good number of features afforded by the Tesla Apple Watch app, but here are a few standouts.