5 Cool Features That Come With The Tesla Apple Watch App
In addition to being battery-powered, the point of a Tesla vehicle is to give you a greater degree of connectivity and control than you would have with a typical gas-powered vehicle. Most of this connectivity and control comes about through a Tesla car's onboard controls, which allow you to tweak your driving preferences, utilize media for passengers, and so on. In addition to the onboard controls, though, Tesla vehicles have also been compatible with the Tesla mobile app for a good few years, giving you a similar degree of control even outside the vehicle.
Previously, you could only use a Tesla vehicle's remote features through a smartphone app on an Android or iPhone. However, as of a recent update, that functionality has now expanded to encompass smart watches, specifically the Apple Watch. The Tesla Apple Watch app provides a similar slate of features to its smartphone counterpart but with an even greater level of portability. Plus, it looks even cooler to control your car with your watch than with your phone. There are a good number of features afforded by the Tesla Apple Watch app, but here are a few standouts.
Remotely control your car's internal temperature
Here's a scenario just about everyone is familiar with: it's a cold winter's day, and you need to drive to work. However, whether you've parked your car in a garage or in your driveway, it's positively freezing in there, and you need to sit in the proverbial icebox for a good few minutes while you wait for the heater to kick in. With the help of the Tesla Apple Watch app, you can instead let things heat up while you're still enjoying your morning coffee.
Through the Tesla Apple Watch app, you can remotely activate your vehicle's heating system and have it start warming up in preparation for your drive. Whether it's parked inside or outside, you can control the internal temperature. This also works in the other direction — if it's absolutely sweltering outside and you're afraid to even touch your steering wheel, just use the Tesla app to pre-cool the cabin. By the time you get down to your car, it's already nice and cool in there.
Track your car's current location
The absolute last thing anyone wants to have happen is suddenly losing track of your car. This is perhaps even more true with Tesla vehicles, considering how much they can cost. Whether you've lost track of your Tesla vehicle in the middle of a gigantic parking lot or it's disappeared from your driveway, you can track it down using the Tesla Apple Watch app.
In the instance that you're trying to find your Tesla in a small area, the Tesla app can provide you with a simple map showing where you are relative to the vehicle. Afterward, the app will provide you with guidance and direction to help you figure out where you parked. In the event that your Tesla has completely vanished from sight, whether you're at home or in public, then you can use the Apple Watch app to track its whereabouts on a wider scale. As long as your Tesla vehicle has its app permissions enabled, it'll constantly send out location data, which you can use to track its recent movements and current location via the app.
Control media in the passenger seat
One of the neat things about Tesla vehicles is that they're equipped with extensive multimedia systems. Your passengers can watch movies, play video games, and listen to music on the large multimedia screens located in the front and rear of the vehicle (depending on the model). These screens are touch-sensitive and can be controlled with a couple of quick pokes, but if you'd rather not get up from the seat or just don't want to get fingerprints on it, you can remotely control the screen using the Apple Watch app.
The Tesla Apple Watch app, when paired with your Tesla vehicle's multimedia system, can be used like a remote to control whatever media is currently playing on the screen. As long as you have your mobile permissions enabled in the vehicle's settings, a passenger with an Apple Watch can pause, play, rewind, fast-forward, and adjust the volume of whatever they're watching. It's an extra bit of comfort and convenience for your passengers' viewing experience, which is much nicer compared to having to hunch over to use the touch screen directly.
Summon your car from a parking space
Higher-end Tesla models are equipped with the brand's proprietary Autopilot technology, designed primarily to partially take the reins while out on the road and keep you rolling steadily. It's not exactly a "true" autopilot system in that it can't handle driving all on its own, but it does give you new avenues of control and command. If you have the Apple Watch app, one of those avenues is remotely summoning your Tesla vehicle to your side.
Through the Tesla Apple Watch app, you can command your Tesla to exit its current parking spot and make its way to wherever you are. This feature can only transport your Tesla vehicle across short distances; it won't be able to find you on the other side of town, for instance. Still, it's great for making a quick exit from a large parking lot. Not only that, but it's also handy if you've parked your Tesla vehicle in a cramped space and aren't quite sure you can navigate it out yourself. With the summoning feature, you can call your Tesla from tight confines like your garage or a parallel parking space.
Check your car's stats and readouts
As we live in the information age, it's always a good idea to be well-informed about the current state of your electronic devices, including your Tesla vehicle. After all, a good information feed lets you know your vehicle's overall health and whether or not it's time for maintenance. If information is what you're after, you can get quite a bit of it through the Tesla Apple Watch app.
The Tesla Apple Watch app provides a variety of helpful details on your vehicle's current status, stability, and safety. The most obvious bit of info is your vehicle's current charging status, including how full its battery is, how long it'll take for its charging process to complete, and, for those with Powerwall, how much energy the vehicle is drawing from solar or grid sources. Besides the electrical stuff, the Tesla app can also give you a readout on the vehicle's overall health, including mileage, tire pressure, and software version.