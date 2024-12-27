Who Owns Lamborghini And Where Are The Cars Built?

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini is known for its menacing-looking, ultra-fast models and is arguably one of the most popular automobile brands in the world. It commands the same respect as other notable modern-era supercar companies like Ferrari, Porsche, Buggati, and Aston Martin.

Today, the company has a wide variety of products in its arsenal, including the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, the Huracan, the Urus SUV, and the upcoming Lamborghini Temerario. The best Lamborghinis of all time are counted among the most loved and popular supercars ever, including the Lamborghini Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, Gallardo, and the Lamborghini Reventon.

Tracing its origins back to the 1960s, Lamborghini has had a tumultuous and eventful history, with the company changing ownership nearly half a dozen times within a relatively short window of 30 years. Call it a stroke of luck or sheer resilience, but despite being faced with several challenges, Lamborghini cars have been continuously manufactured at the same facility in Italy where the first Lamborghini car was assembled. Since 1998, Lamborghini has been under the ownership of the Volkswagen Group, which made it a part of Audi. The partnership has worked wonders for the brand, and over the past two decades, the company has become one of the most integral and well-recognized entities of the Volkswagen Group.

