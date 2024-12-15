Apple's Foldable iPad Plans Sound Huge (And Expensive): What We Know

Apple may not share any official enthusiasm around foldable iPhones, but the company is reportedly cooking up an ambitious idea for foldable tablets. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a "giant, iPad-like foldable device."

The report, which comes courtesy of the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, mentions that the device is large enough that even in folded state, it looks like an iPad Pro. To refresh your memory, the current generation iPad Pro comes in two sizes — 11-inch and 13-inch. Apple's massive iPad iteration could use a foldable screen that measures over 18 inches diagonally.

That's the most expansive screen we have seen on a commercially available tablet in the segment. Samsung's biggest slab yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, comes equipped with a 14.6-inch OLED screen, for comparison. Apple's massive foldable iPad will reportedly hit the shelves somewhere around 2028.

As expected, it won't really be cheap. Right now, the only devices that offer a foldable screen that large fall in the laptop segment. HP and Asus have made laptops with a large flexible panel, but they start at $3,500. Apple's take on the idea won't exactly be affordable if the competition and the current state of the display supply chain are anything to go by.

