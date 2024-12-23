5 Of The Best Tuya Smart Devices (According To Amazon Reviews)
From smart speakers that greet you with news and music every morning to security cameras that alert you of any suspicious activity — there are several must-have smart devices that make everyday life more convenient. Some of the most popular smart home automation platforms include Google Home and Apple HomeKit. These systems have matured over the years and share compatibility with countless devices.
Tuya is an alternative IoT platform that lets you connect a similar host of smart home devices with features that make it easy for them to talk to one another. Much like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can pair compatible products like light bulbs, security cameras, or temperature monitors within the Tuya App, and control them using your smartphone.
Amazon contains a lot of listings for various products that are compatible with the Tuya Smart app, but can these devices be trusted? Based on user reviews and ratings, we have compiled a selection of the best Tuya smart devices you can buy. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this read.
Daybetter Smart Wi-Fi LED Lights
One of the fastest ways to add some personality to your space is by flooding it with good lighting. The Daybetter Smart Wi-Fi LED Lights cost $23.99 and get you 50 feet of RGB lighting in a strip format. This makes it easier to stick them behind a monitor, television, or even a desk where the lights can bounce off a wall. The lights can be configured using the Tuya Smart app, but you can also make use of Alexa and Google Home to control them using voice commands. You also get an IR remote control if you prefer not having them connected to any of your devices.
Since the LEDs are RGB, you can select any color of your choice and set a desired brightness level. You can bend the strip or even cut it along the marked lines, but make sure you do this with precision to avoid damaging the remaining LEDs. Securing them to any surface is simple, thanks to the 3M sticky side.
With an average rating of 4.3 stars and a total of 23,000 reviews, the Daybetter Smart Wi-Fi LED Lights are one of the most popular and well-received Tuya-compatible devices you can buy on Amazon. Though you can start off with 50 feet, you have options available of up to 200 feet. Most customers talk about how easy these lights are to set up and highlight the many themes available in the companion app.
Daybetter Tuya Smart Light Bulbs
If you prefer something a little less flashy, perhaps the Daybetter Tuya Smart Light Bulbs will interest you. These cost $26.99 for a four-pack, and work without the need of a separate hub. The bulbs are 9W each and can be set to any of the 16 million colors available in the RGB spectrum. Like the LED strip light, these bulbs can be controlled using your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
Otherwise, the Tuya Smart app is where you can set these up for automation such that they turn on and off at specified times. Installation is as effortless as screwing them into a compatible light socket and connecting them to the app. Like many smart devices at this price point, these can only connect to the 2.4GHz frequency band of your Wi-Fi — but once set up, controlling them using your phone shouldn't be a problem.
The Daybetter Tuya Smart Light Bulbs have over 7,500 reviews on Amazon and average a 4.2-star rating. If four smart bulbs are insufficient for your needs, you can grab a pack of six or twelve light bulbs and have them all controlled using the Tuya Smart app. Once again, reviewers on Amazon praise the easy setup process, though you might want to look at other smart lighting brands if brightness is of utter importance.
Wi-Fi Door and Window Sensor
This Wi-Fi Door and Window Sensor by Senckit is a simple way to monitor if any doors or windows in your home have been opened or closed while you're away. You can grab a single unit at $12.99, which makes this an affordable alternative to comprehensive alarm systems if all you need are casual alerts. You don't need a separate hub and the sensor is battery-powered, which means no mess of wires.
You can install these sensors in more obscure places like cabinets or a garage and get notified when a door is opened or closed. Once set up, you can view historical records using the Tuya Smart app on Android and iOS. If you prefer using Alexa or Google Assistant, you can check the status of your doors and windows using simple voice commands. A benefit of being compatible with the Tuya Smart app is that you can configure the sensor to automatically switch on or off smart lights when a door is opened or closed.
The product has an above-average rating of 3.8 stars across 1,100 reviews on Amazon. Like most smart devices on this list, you can buy a couple of these and have them installed in different locations for the various doors and windows in your home. Customers did occasionally receive units that wouldn't work as intended, but Amazon's 30-day return policy should accommodate any such issues.
Smart Wi-Fi Temperature Humidity Monitor
At $22, you can pick up the Smart Wi-Fi Temperature Humidity Monitor, which performs its task of alerting you of temperature levels on your phone. You can switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, and place this monitor in your room, or in dedicated places like a wine cellar, where temperature and moisture content can be important to monitor. It connects via the Tuya Smart app and requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network to function.
You can verbally ask Alexa or Google Assistant for the temperature or humidity, and the smart monitor will relay the information back. Like the door sensor, this product supports intelligent linkage, which allows you to control other devices in your room, like a dehumidifier, once certain conditions are met. The monitor displays the date, time, and day of the week, all at a glance. Since the sensors will be running 24 hours a day, this temperature and humidity monitor is powered by a micro USB port.
This temperature and humidity monitor has over 700 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 3.9 stars. People who have purchased this accessory claim that it is easy to set up, and connects and talks to the Tuya Smart app just fine.
Tuya Smart Life Security Camera
There is no shortage of great security cameras that work with Google Home. For folks with an already well-connected Tuya setup at home, this Smart Life Security Camera by Nicemood, priced at $41.99, can prove to be a good option. The security camera features a 3-megapixel sensor, with support for full color and IR night vision. It works on the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi protocol and comes with an installation guide, power adapter, and a mounting bracket in the box.
The camera can pan and tilt and supports motion detection, which automatically starts recording and sends an alert to your phone. It also comes with two-way audio thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. The camera features an IP66 rating, which should shield it against rain. Although you can pay a subscription fee to store recorded videos on the cloud, this is optional since the camera can locally store recordings to a microSD card.
The Tuya Smart Life Security Camera has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with a little over 200 reviews. While it is the most expensive recommendation on this list, it does fulfill its promise of surveillance quite well — as highlighted by customer reviews on Amazon.
How we selected products for this list
Populating your home with tech can seem exciting, but there are also certain smart home devices you should avoid, like products that don't have enough reviews or come from no-name brands. For this list, we only picked products compatible with the Tuya Smart ecosystem that had a decent amount of positive reviews on Amazon.
We took into consideration not just the overall rating of a product, but also how many people reviewed it. When buying for items that you cannot find expert reviews for online, make sure you take a peek at the customer reviews section on Amazon, and specifically look for feedback from verified purchasers.