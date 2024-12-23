5 Of The Best Tuya Smart Devices (According To Amazon Reviews)

From smart speakers that greet you with news and music every morning to security cameras that alert you of any suspicious activity — there are several must-have smart devices that make everyday life more convenient. Some of the most popular smart home automation platforms include Google Home and Apple HomeKit. These systems have matured over the years and share compatibility with countless devices.

Tuya is an alternative IoT platform that lets you connect a similar host of smart home devices with features that make it easy for them to talk to one another. Much like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can pair compatible products like light bulbs, security cameras, or temperature monitors within the Tuya App, and control them using your smartphone.

Amazon contains a lot of listings for various products that are compatible with the Tuya Smart app, but can these devices be trusted? Based on user reviews and ratings, we have compiled a selection of the best Tuya smart devices you can buy. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this read.