What Is The Ford B-150, And Can You Buy One In The United States?

There's no denying that Ford is one of the biggest automotive brands to come out of the United States. The company has been around since 1903, spearheaded by industrialist Henry Ford, and has provided American drivers with a host of instantly recognizable vehicles. Along the way, Ford has even taken ownership of other car brands. Still, there's far more to the Ford story than what happens in the U.S. Like the bulk of its competition, the iconic manufacturer has branched out into other markets. After all, if you want to succeed in the modern economic landscape, expansion and continual growth are everything.

Thus, Ford makes cars in 22 factories outside the U.S., working in Argentina, China, Mexico, Romania, Turkey and more. More often than not, the rides made there are distributed all over and don't end up region-locked. However, there are some that don't make it to certain countries, like the cool Ford models that aren't available in America. And then there's another, significantly less cool example: the Ford B-150, which was only available outside of the U.S. for the entirety of its production run.