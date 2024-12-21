Jeep Gladiator Mojave Vs. Rubicon: Differences Explained

The Jeep Gladiator has earned its reputation as a top off-roader. It's available in up to seven trim levels that cater to a wide range of adventurers, from the base Sport to the top-tier Mojave X. Within this lineup, the Rubicon and the Mojave trims are often top picks of many off-road enthusiasts, thanks to their incredibly powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine and terrain-specific performance. The Gladiator Mojave, Jeep's first model to earn the "Desert Rated" badge, is best suited for high-speed desert driving. It tackles sandy dunes and excels in wide-open landscapes. The Rubicon, on the other hand, bears the "Trail Rated" badge and is widely known for its rock-climbing abilities.

While the Mojave and the Rubicon share the Gladiator's off-road DNA — such as the 3.6-liter V6 engine, 8.4-inch touchscreen display, and 4,500-pound tow rating — these two off-roaders are slightly different based on where you want to drive them. Desert dunes of Jockey's Ridge State Park or rocky trails of the Rocky Mountain National Park? To cater to distinct purposes, it's important to know how the Mojave and Rubicon differ in suspension, drivetrain, and specialized features.