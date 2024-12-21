Is Shark Tank's Brake Free Helmet Light Worth It? Here's What User Reviews Say

The white micro USB Brake Free light has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from 107 reviewers on BrakeFree's site, with 104 giving it 4 or 5 stars. Michelle R. gave it 5, raving: "This does EXACTLY what it's supposed to!!! Stays lit while riding, and gets brighter (with different cycle options) when engine braking or if the brakes are pulled. I feel a whole lot safer when riding now!" The three buyers who ranked it 3 stars mentioned its weight and issues with charging it, but they were solidly in the minority.

There's only one review for the white USB-C model, but the black version shares the mini-USB version's average rating of 4.9 stars with a bigger sampling of 1,347 buyers. Nearly 1,200 of them awarded it 5 stars, and 152 gave it 4. Three customers rated it 3 stars and nobody has scored it lower.

Brake Free doesn't sell its products on Amazon, so there aren't any reviews there to examine, but 14 out of the 16 buyers from Lamonster Garage gave it 5 stars out of 5, and the other two awarded it 4. James R Boyer rated it 5 and wrote, "It was easy to install, charging is a breeze, the battery life is amazing, and it really catches people's attention, which is great! ... This product is incredible!"

