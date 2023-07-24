What Happened To Brake Free From Shark Tank Season 12

Though many enjoy the thrill and excitement of riding motorcycles, there comes with these vehicles plenty of safety concerns that stem from the relative exposure of the rider. While cars and trucks protect drivers and passengers, those riding on motorcycles don't have such liberties. Gone are seat belts and the rigid frames of cars and trucks and instead motorcycle riders have at best a helmet, a neck brace, and an airbag vest. As noted by the National Safety Council, motorcycles only account for 3% of vehicles on the road, but make up 14% of the accidents and 17% of fatalities.

Considering this grim fact, it seems that several motorcycle riders and entrepreneurs have taken it upon themselves to try and think up interesting solutions to this problem. Popping up on a season 12 episode of the popular reality television show "Shark Tank," Brake Free is a device that attaches to the back of a motorcycle helmet that features an array of bright LED lights, though what made these Brake Free lights so unique is that they're programmable with different settings, and even capable of displaying when a motorcycle rider is breaking — and all without wires, cables, or applications. So what happened to Brake Free on "Shark Tank," and how has the product fared since its appearance?