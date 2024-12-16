Can You Replace A Hardtop With A Soft Top On A Jeep?

There are all sorts of available tops for the Jeep Wrangler. Currently, there's the full-length soft top, a sort of half-and-half top called the Sunrider Flip Top, a full-length hardtop with removable "Freedom Panels" in the front, and a top called the Sky One-Touch Powertop, which uses a power-retracting roof. There are even a few tops called Sunbonnets that use mesh or solid material to change the amount of sunlight you let in.

For years, Jeep has offered lots of different two and four-door configurations of the Wrangler, their ultra-capable off-road SUV, both with soft tops and hardtops. The base model Wrangler comes standard with a soft top and there are, of course, hardtops available on upper trims — but what if you want to change your top during winter? Or, what if you decide the hardtop experience is no longer for you? You're in luck.

The standard Jeep Wrangler soft top and the hardtop can be switched out — some owners even buy both tops and regularly change them based on the seasons. Hardtops for winter and soft tops for summer — sounds fun right? However, how difficult is it to switch these two tops out, and which one is right for you? Let's take a closer look.

