Is The 2025 Ford Gran Torino Real?

Is a classic muscle car from the 70s finally making a comeback? There have been rumors floating around that Ford is bringing the Gran Torino back with a sleek redesign in 2025, but so far this has not been officially announced — and it's likely nothing more than wishful thinking.

The Torino was first released in 1968 as a high-end package upgrade to its Fairlane model, but it proved so popular at the time that Ford decided to make the Torino its own standalone vehicle. No matter what variant it came in — four-door sedan, station wagon, or GT coupe — the Torino had a V8 engine and a luxury interior that stood out amongst other muscle cars of that era. Ford redesigned the vehicle in 1972 as the Gran Torino, giving it the old-school muscle car look that's become iconic in Hollywood. While underappreciated at the time, it's no surprise that fans of American muscle now want the Gran Torino to be one of the classics Ford brings into the 21st century to compete with Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros on the drag strip.

Images have been floating around the internet for the past year featuring a modernized Gran Torino with a Mustang-like build and LED taillight strips on the back that seem to reflect the back end designs of electric cars. While the feedback from muscle car enthusiasts has been largely positive on these posts and videos, these are unfortunately AI renderings and professional renderings that are nowhere near official.