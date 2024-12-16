10 Of The Best Investment Apps For Apple Users (According To User Rating)

The days of checking one's stocks in the newspaper and calling up their stockbroker to make trades are long over. Today, people get faster, more reliable, and more accurate information in the form of mobile apps. Even trading stocks has become easy with most brokerage apps available on the market today. Thus, it is easier than ever not only to get into investing but also to keep an eye on your investments and interact with them as needed right from your smartphone.

The App Store is, well, the best and currently only place to start looking for investment apps for iOS. There are a ton of them on there that range from brokerage apps like Robinhood to side hustle investment apps like Acorns and everything between. There are also apps that are dedicated to showing you news, charts, up-to-the-second stock prices, and some even integrate things like cryptocurrency into the mix. No matter the kind of investment tracking you want, the App Store has an app for that. However, it can be sometimes difficult to figure out where to begin.

Here are some of the best investment apps on the App Store based on user reviews. Keep in mind, though, that while user reviews are a good jumping off point, a considerable number of them can be fake depending on the app.

