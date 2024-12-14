What Happened To The Belly Tank Car From American Pickers?

Over the years, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz — the hosts of "American Pickers" — came across everything from a 1922 Ace Sporting Solo motorcycle to Aerosmith's first touring van. The History Channel renewed it for three more seasons in May 2024. Sadly, Frank passed away in September at the age of 60 due to a stroke.

Advertisement

During the fifth season (2012, episode six, "What Happens in Sturgis...") the gang went to South Dakota. Frank hit up the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to keep his three-decades-long attendance streak alive while Mike took Danielle to go pickin'. Their final stop was the Pioneer Auto Show in Murdo, which has been operating for 70 years. The 42-building attraction has been in the Geisler family since opening in 1954 and, at the time, was run by Dave Geisler.

While rummaging around the massive collection, Mike and Danielle found a white, cigar-shaped belly tank car reportedly used in the Mickey Rooney film, "The Big Wheel." After some haggling, which ended with Dave flipping a coin for the final price, Mike bought it for $13,000.

Advertisement

Soon after, the vehicle was sent to Dale and Matt Walksler at the 38,000 square foot Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, to get it operational and was fired up for the first time on the final episode of season five ("The Belly Dance"). Dale was so smitten that he bought it from Mike and Frank for $25,000, and it still sits at their museum in North Carolina.