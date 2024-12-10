Milwaukee FUEL Vs. FUEL SURGE: What's The Difference?

The process of purchasing any consumer product begins with the age-old battle between buyers in pursuit of the best bang for their buck and marketing folks trying their best to upsell expensive upgrades consumers don't need. Navigating through the seemingly endless barrage of marketing mumbo jumbo to get what you really need is quite the same ordeal in the power tool world.

You'd be right to believe that Milwaukee's FUEL lineup encompasses all manner of power tools driven by efficient brushless motors. But then you also have some plain-vanilla Milwaukee M18 tools incorporating brushless motors, too — all without sporting the FUEL badge. If that wasn't confusing enough, there's the FUEL SURGE line of tools that, quite confoundingly, has nothing to do with underlying motor technology.

Fortunately, the difference between the FUEL and FUEL SURGE tools is pretty straightforward. It ultimately comes down to whether or not you care about sacrificing a bit of power and speed for a significant reduction in NVH levels or noise, vibration, and harshness. However, such gross oversimplification isn't the best way to make an informed decision about your next tool purchase. Let's understand how the FUEL SURGE tools minimize NVH and unpack how all of it factors into your choice between the two Milwaukee tool systems for your specific use case.

