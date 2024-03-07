5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy When Crafting Your Own Custom Cabinets
Building custom cabinets for your home can be a fun DIY project to tackle, but it will require you to pick up some tools. If you want to save some costs while still going for something dependable, Ryobi is a good option for you. Don't let the low price fool you as this is a respected line for a reason. The Ryobi brand is available exclusively at Home Depot storefronts, but you can shop online and get them shipped to you if you don't have a location near you.
Every Ryobi tool on the list has high user scores on Home Depot's website so you know you'll be getting a solid product. Many Ryobi products are backed by lengthy warranties in the event something goes wrong, so you do have that working in your favor as well. A more in-depth methodology of how and why these five tools were picked for making custom cabinets can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit
Ryobi has a great deal on a cordless drill kit from Home Depot as you can pick up the tool, two batteries, and charger for $99. It's hard to beat value like this, and while the low price might seem like a red flag, that's not the case. This drill combo has a 4.7/5 rating on Home Depot's website with over 1,100 reviews. This will be a perfect cost-effective option for putting together your cabinets, and it will also come in handy for other DIY work around the house.
This is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so your 18V battery and charger included with the purchase will work with other products part of that line. That makes it so you can save money in the future by omitting a battery and charger purchase. Once you build up a collection of batteries, you'll never have to worry about downtime either as long as you keep them charged. This drill is backed by Ryobi's three-year warranty.
Ryobi 15 Amp 10 in. Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw with LED Cutline Indicator
Grabbing a dependable miter saw is important for cabinet making as it'll allow you to easily make cuts at specific angles. This is good for crown moldings on your walls, and it'll help add some flair to your cabinets if you're going for it. Ryobi's compound miter saw is a good choice, and you can grab it from Home Depot for $269. This isn't part of the ONE+ line, so you won't have to worry about picking up a battery or charger for this. Instead, you'll need to make sure you're next to a power source as this uses a cord.
With over 4,000 reviews and counting, the Ryobi miter saw has a 4.6/5 rating from buyers. Some reviewers note the plastic build doesn't feel as durable as it could, but that's one of the tradeoffs you'll have to accept when going for a budget brand like Ryobi. This miter saw is covered by a three-year manufacturer's warranty in case you run into any problems down the road.
Ryobi 13 Amp 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Corded Jobsite Table Saw
Much like a miter saw, a table saw is also an essential tool to have around for cabinet making. These saws are most commonly used for rip cuts that will divide your lumber down into specific widths and designs. This is a big part of making a cabinet, so pick up Ryobi's portable table saw from Home Depot for $149. While it is portable, you will need a power source and a sturdy table to set it down on top of to get the most out of it.
The user scores are very solid as it holds a 4.5/5 rating on Home Depot's website based on over 1,700 reviews. While the majority of reviews are positive, some people say the saw isn't very durable, which is something to keep in mind. For casual DIY use, Ryobi's table saw will be a good option, but there are certainly sturdier options out there. If you run into issues, you're covered by a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Ryobi 25 Ft. Compact Tape Measure
When it comes to making precise cuts on your wood, you'll want to have a way to measure exactly how much and where you're going to cut. You'll need to use something like a ruler or a tape measure in this case, and you can pick up Ryobi's tape measure from Home Depot for $12.97. The tape measure is a solid option as far as tape measures go, and it's able to extend up to 13 feet without needing another person to hold it straight. For cabinet making, you're likely not going to need that type of length so you're all set there.
User scores for Ryobi's tape measure on Home Depot's website come in at 4.8/5, which is to be expected for a tool like this. There doesn't appear to be any major downsides you have to be aware of, especially if you're only extending it out a few feet or so at a time. There is a reviewer who says the measure was only able to extend 10 feet before falling, so that could be something you have to be aware of.
Ryobi Self-Centering Hinge Bit
If you're installing cabinets, you're going to need to add hinges to properly make sure it opens and closes. The Ryobi Self-Centering Hinge Bit will let you do it with ease, and you can grab this one from Home Depot for $9.47. This ensures your door hinges will be centered correctly, something that's very important when building a cabinet. It's an easy thing to mess up, and nobody wants to go back and reinstall a door, so picking this up will make it so you won't have to do that.
With 190 reviews and climbing, the user scores for this tool are 4.7/5 on Home Depot's website. Many buyers note it worked perfectly for regular and cabinet doors alike, so you shouldn't have much of an issue making this work for installing a hinge where you want it to be. However, that doesn't mean it was great for everybody as some reviewers note the quality isn't the greatest and the hinge broke on them while using it. Of course, your mileage may vary and the odds appear to be in your favor for it to work.
Why were these tools picked?
These Ryobi tools all have user scores of 4.0/5 or higher, so they should all be good choices for somebody looking to make their custom cabinets. The majority of the list will also be tools you can use in other DIY projects, so these will be handy tools to have for work around the house. Ryobi often backs their tools with a lengthy warranty, so there's not a lot to be concerned about if something does end up failing you after a year because you can get a replacement in many cases.
Ryobi is a brand that doesn't typically carry a high price tag, and that's what makes it a great option for casual DIYers. If you're a professional contractor, there are certainly better brands out there, but it doesn't diminish the quality Ryobi brings to the table. Anybody looking to take on jobs like custom cabinets as a one-time thing will be just fine with the brand.