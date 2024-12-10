What Engine Does Red Bull Use In F1?
Red Bull's Formula 1 car for 2024 is called the RB20 and is powered by a Honda power unit called the RBPTH002, or the RBPT for short. The power unit is a hybrid of sorts — it uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter 90-degree V6 paired with motor generator units called MGU-K (kinetic) and MGU-H (heat). The output of the Red Bull Racing car is up to 1,000 horsepower. The V6 revs to an astonishingly high 15,000 RPM and the power unit itself weighs approximately 330 pounds (150 kg), which is seriously light when you consider all the components that are used.
Red Bull Racing currently has two cars on the Formula 1 grid that are powered by this unit, piloted by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. After the latest race in the Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen currently leads in the driver's standings with 429 points, which is not surprising considering he's one of the best F1 drivers of all time. Sergio Perez, who also drives a Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT car, is eighth in the standings with 152 points. Both drivers are expected to stay on through at least 2026, thanks to a recent contract extension they've signed, but the power unit that's underneath the bodywork of Red Bull Racing's cars is about to change.
What will power Red Bull cars in the future?
Engine development is currently frozen in Formula 1, so nothing will change under the hood of the Red Bull Racing cars until the 2026 season, but there are some big changes on the horizon — after all, change is one of the few constants when it comes to Formula 1. All new Formula 1 powertrains will be seriously updated in 2026, with more electrical power, more-efficient fuel burning, and the elimination of the MGU-H units and new fossil carbon. These changes, according to Formula 1, will mean an increase in power for 2026 cars (especially from the MGU-K system), less fuel used during each race, better safety for drivers, and lower costs overall.
Red Bull Racing is going with Ford powertrains in the future, ending their partnership with Honda at the end of the 2025 season. Honda won't be exiting the building entirely though; they've joined forces with Aston Martin for the 2026 season, which could shake things up considerably. Add these changes together with the addition of a new Cadillac team on the Formula 1 grid, and the next few years in F1 are shaping up to be seriously competitive and exciting.