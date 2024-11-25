Cadillac Wins The Fight For F1: Mario Andretti Named Team Director

For the first time since 2016, a new team is joining Formula 1 — Cadillac. Nearly two years after General Motors first announced it was launching a bid to join the premier class of international racing for open-wheel, single-seater formula racing cars, the automaker, along with TWG Global, have reached an agreement in principle with F1 to introduce a Cadillac team to the series in 2026.

Since that bid first began, GM has been assembling its team, which will include board member Mario Andretti. Additionally, GM is also launching an F1 power unit that will eventually allow the Cadillac F1 team to be "full works," which means it will build its own vehicles and power units for its races. GM is hoping Cadillac will be a full works team by 2030.

This will give GM and Cadillac more control over their own vehicles and a chance to develop innovative new high-performance engineering, including software, vehicle dynamics simulation, aerodynamics, and chassis and component development. It will also help showcase the brand to the million-plus viewers who have made Formula One among the fastest-growing sports in the world. While Cadillac has been around since the turn of the last century, GM has made it clear it's looking toward the future rather than the past with its new Caddys. Earlier this year, it unveiled its futuristic concept coupe, the Cadillac Opulent Velocity. It's very possible that technology developed by its F1 team may also find its way into street-legal passenger cars at some point.

"As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence," said GM President Mark Reuss in a statement. "This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM's engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level."