Is Audi Really Making A Pickup Truck?

From the earliest days of the Type A to the e-tron modern marvels, Audi has been a brand known for its high-quality and progressive designs. Save for its race-ready performance models, the company has remained fairly focused on sleek, commercial-friendly sedans and spacious SUVs. It has yet to transfer that design philosophy into developing a powerful but luxurious pickup truck. In 2022, it seemed like that would change when then-CEO Markus Duesmann stated that Audi was "looking into" a potential pickup truck (via Autocar).

The comment was made during Audi's annual earnings report, during which Duesmann left media speculating. "Actually, we will present — not too far from now — maybe something," he stated, never really confirming nor denying the existence of a pickup concept. Of course, the years passed, and the truck never came to light. In fact, the newest production vehicles since then didn't pop up until 2024 when Audi revealed the Q6 e-tron SUV and the A6 e-tron sedan as part of the 2025 line.

You may be wondering, then, why your Google search for "Audi pickup" yields several YouTube videos confidently claiming one is on the horizon for 2025. To that, we can only assume it's misinformation for engagement farming or a misunderstanding based on Duesmann's statement from 2022. Regardless, those renderings you're drooling over are all fake and created by AI, and there currently is no Audio pickup planned.

