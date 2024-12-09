6 Raspberry Pi Christmas Projects To Get You Into The Festive Spirit

Nothing screams holiday cheer more than some festive Christmas lights decorating the front of your home. But just plain blinking lights can quickly get boring. If you want something more impressive and fun to watch, put on a Christmas light show powered by Raspberry Pi instead.

To make this nifty project, you can use the open-source software LightShow Pi. LightShow Pi is specifically developed for syncing lights to music and can do all of the heavy lifting for you. Once it's installed, all you have to do is access the Pi remotely via SSH and run the terminal command to activate the project. LightShow Pi will then use your custom music to dictate which relay in your multi-channel relay board to turn on and off at certain times (each relay is connected to one string of lights). The end result is a fancy light show perfectly synced to your music of choice.

With its simplicity, this is the perfect Pi project for beginners to do on a weekend. It's also a good way to practice your Linux skills, as you'll mostly be working with terminal commands. You can find tutorials on how to use the LightShow Pi from the official website and via the active Reddit subreddit – which has been designated as the official support forum since 2018. One pro tip, though: make sure to set up the Pi to automatically run your terminal commands upon boot. Otherwise, you'll need to have your computer turned on with the SSH terminal open all the time to keep the light show running.

