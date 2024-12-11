Let's face it: PlayStation consoles are really cool-looking devices. Apart from the games, Sony knows how to design machines that look great sitting in your living room, bedroom, or setup. This Japanese manufacturer has designed and produced some of the most iconic consoles that have defined generations of gaming. However, every once in a while, they've missed the mark.

Advertisement

From awkwardly bulky shapes to strange color schemes, a few PlayStation models have committed design sins that still haunt gamers. Sure, they might have played the hottest games of their time, but you wouldn't exactly call them eye candy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of these awkward designs occur with limited editions and brand partnerships, as they have often struggled. Some of its main releases also make the list, and with good reason. With that in mind, here are the worst-looking PlayStation consoles ever made.